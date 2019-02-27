AFTER/DRIVE: Casey Putsch's Genius Garage Is Driving Big Opportunities for Young Engineers

The “graduate’s paradox” has long haunted those kicking off their professional lives: How to get a job without experience, and how to get experience without a job. Internships are part of that game, but how many interns spend more time making coffee and picking up up their boss’s dry cleaning than getting real-world experience? Loads. That’s where Genius Garage comes in, at least in the transportation realm.



You could call the Bowling Green, Ohio-based program “cutting-edge,” but who has time for more words on a page? Students at Genius Garage, largely from mechanical engineering and other technical and creative majors, are intent on getting their hands dirty in the most demanding corners of the technical world: motorsports, aerospace, and design.

The force at the heart of Genius Garage is Casey Putsch, a long-time vintage racer who once built a replica of the Batmobile (the Michael Keaton / Tim Burton version) powered by a turboshaft engine. Putsch is also the owner of Putsch Racing, which prepares vintage race cars (including several Lola T70s) for customers. As you’ll hear on today’s episode of AFTER/DRIVE, Putsch started out by mentoring students at OSU, and was inspired to create Genius Garage to fill in the yawning experience gap between college and the real world.