Airman Schools Mark Cuban On How Military Procurement Is A Mess In Four Simple Words

In fact, those four brilliant, but raw words were so damn relevant that Heather Wilson got up and gave him a hug as the crowd thundered with applause. And even after Mark Cuban jumped back in to grill him on his salesmanship abilities, or lack thereof, Staff Sergeant Alton pulled it together to deploy yet another hard-hitting comeback that resulted in another round of applause from a crowd that was clearly familiar with his sentiment.

It turns out that Travis Alton's invention didn't take the title as this year's Spark Tank winner, but I think it's safe to say his genius rebuttal to Cuban's question made him the true champion of the day. And in the end, Alton created maybe the most impressive Air Force invention of all—a way to tell the very top of the service's leadership just how miserable the force's procurement process is right to their faces while also being universally appreciated for doing so.

Well done Travis Alton, well done.

