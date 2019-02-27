Tear Through The Sky In The Cockpit Of An F-15E Strike Eagle In This Exhilarating Video
The latest batch of F-15E aircrews have just graduated from training and they want to show everyone just how awesome their new job is.
Take a break from the depressing news cycle and strap yourself into an F-15E alongside some of its newest pilots and weapons systems officers in a video that is the best media we have seen come out of the Strike Eagle community in a long while. In fact, really enthralling Strike Eagle videos are pretty rare. I have posted just a couple over the years. That's why this particular video, made to celebrate the graduating class from the 334th Fighter Squadron's highly challenging 'B' Course at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina, is so special. The curriculum trains pilots and weapons system officers that are brand new to the F-15E.
With the aid of the latest breakthroughs in 'hero cam' technology, we get to ride along in the Strike Eagle like never before. Pushing the throttles up in steep formation climbs, guzzling gas off of a KC-10, strafing ground targets, and ripping through high terrain at very low level—a unique flight regime that the F-15E was built to be at home in day or night, bad weather or good.
With the F-15E receiving a series of major upgrades, including a new hugely powerful AN/APG-82 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar and the highly-advanced Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS) radar warning and electronic warfare suite, among other upgrades and new weaponry, the airframe will remain a very hard-hitting and versatile platform for decades to come.
So here is a big congrats to America's latest 'Mud Hen' aircrews. And, by all means, keep the videos coming!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
