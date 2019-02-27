Behold The Most Detailed Photo Taken Of An Airborne F-117 Nighthawk In Over A Decade

DoD F-117s stuffed five to a hangar at Tonopah Test Range Airport. The largely mothballed fleet is slowly being drawn down by four aircraft per year.

You better soak this image up why you still can, though! The F-117s are slowly disappearing into the abyss. Congress's former mandate to keep the fleet of roughly 52 jets in Type 1000 regenerative storage indefinitely at the high-security Tonopah Test Range Airport has ended. Four of the iconic 'Black Jets' will be removed from storage each year and disposed of in a way that remains undisclosed even though the process has been underway now for a couple years. As such, the 2020s will mark a final end to the game-changing Nighthawk's amazing story. A big thanks for our friends over at Combat Aircraft for sharing the picture with us. If you don't get the magazine you are seriously missing out. It is the perfect companion to this site and is packed with the best military aviation photography in the world. Read it on your Ipad, you will thank me! Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com