Northrop Grumman Is Vying To Give B-52 Bomber A Game-Changing New Radar

Northrop Grumman's AN/APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar (SABR) that is already slated to be installed in F-16s from five countries, including the U.S., is now in the running to give the USAF's venerable B-52H Stratofortress fleet a massive upgrade in sensor capability. The current radar installed under the B-52's radome, the AN/APQ-166 mechanically scanned array radar, is relatively ancient, with its last major update occurring over 30 years ago. Fast forward to today and the B-52 is slated to serve into the second half of the century. In order to do so, it is getting a slew of enhancements. These include new smart weapons racks, heavy-weight weapons pylons, new engines, and upgraded communications systems and avionics. A new radar is also a central part of this upgrade pathway. This is where SABR comes in.

In a press release dated February 26th, 2019, Northrop Grumman laid out its case for furnishing a new radar to the B-52 fleet:

Northrop Grumman’s SABR system design leverages proven, fifth-generation Active Electronically Scanned Array radar capabilities of the AN/APG-77 on the F-22 Raptor and the AN/APG-81 on the F-35 Lightning II. SABR provides a reliable, cost-effective, off-the-shelf, low-risk radar upgrade solution for multiple platforms. “The SABR and SABR-Global Strike family of radars provides differentiating capability for air dominance and strike missions,” said Tom Jones, vice president and general manager, airborne C4ISR systems, Northrop Grumman. “Our hot production and sustainment lines are already in place to support our current and future customers’ needs for decades to come.” Northrop Grumman’s SABR is under consideration by Boeing for the B-52 Bomber Modernization Radar System, which includes engineering, manufacturing, development and delivery of an initial seven radar units. The USAF has expressed a desire to upgrade the entire B-52 fleet with a new radar system. Additionally, a version of SABR has been developed for the B-1B fleet.

The version of SABR being eyed for the B-52 is truly off-the-shelf. It is the same radar system that is being installed in F-16s. A more capable version of SABR with a scaled-up array—nearly three times the size of a fighter-sized SABR—is also available and has been installed on a B-1B. It is known as the aforementioned SABR-Global Strike. But Boeing, who is running the upgrade program, not the USAF, seems more interested in the most cost-effective plug-and-play solution that will require minimal customization, which is the baseline SABR with the fighter-sized antenna.

Northrop Grumman The original AN/APG-164 passively scanned array (PSA) radar fitted to the B-1B fleet (Right) and the SABR-GS (left).

The addition of a modern AESA radar to the B-52's sensor suite would be a game changer. A radar like SABR offers a dramatic boost in range, fidelity, and flexibility and it would enhance the B-52's targeting, surveillance, and situational awareness capabilities. The ability to make detailed synthetic aperture radar (SAR) maps of the surface of the earth and to provide advanced ground moving target indicator (GMTI) capabilities alone would result in synergistic effects not only for the B-52 itself, but also for other platforms and weapons that can exploit that data in near real-time via data-link With a radar like SABR, the B-52 could far better identify and engage ground targets in all weather and at standoff ranges. It would also allow the B-52 to be a better anti-ship weapon than it already is, being able to spot vessels and classify them from long distances so that it can employ advanced anti-ship missiles against them. You can read more about this type of scenario here.

Northrop Grumman SABR being installed on an F-16.