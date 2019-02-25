Here's What It Looked Like Inside The Airbus That Was Wing Rocking Violently Over Gibraltar

From the looks of the videos, a few factors could be at play here beyond just a wind gust or wind shear. The violent and uncontrolled wing rocking motion is somewhat indicative of the beginning of a stall. During a stall, the inner part of a swept wing 'stops flying' first, which can induce an uncontrolled wing-rocking motion as the outer sections maintain lift and the aircraft's ailerons continue to function, albeit in a more sluggish manner. Catalyzed by a gust from one side of the plane, this could be at least a partial answer to what we are seeing. In addition, while counter-acting this condition or just a major gust of wind itself, the Airbus, which uses a fly-by-wire flight control system, may have entered into something of a pilot-induced oscillation , further exasperating the rolling motions, albeit briefly.

We have to stress that any or a combination of these factors, including a very unique and focused burst of wind/wind shear magnified by the massive outcropping, could be at fault here. There could also have been other issues in the cockpit at the time that we are not aware of. We are reaching out to our airline pilot contacts for their take on the incident.

After the aborted approach, BA492 was diverted to Malaga in Spain where it landed without incident.

In the end, everyone walked away ok and the plane wasn't damaged. In fact, the passengers seemed to take the sudden rollercoaster ride in stride if the audio from the onboard videos is anything to go by.

