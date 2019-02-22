Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Report On This Week
We can talk about abandoned spaceplanes, rebranded F-16s, geopolitics, up-armored M1 Abrams main battle tanks, strategy—you know, no big whoop.
I can't believe the weekend is here! The week flew by. We had some fun topics to write about over the last seven days. Our feature of the sad story of the X-34 made its rounds and we got a lot of news out of India, including the unveiling of Lockheed's "F-21," their rebranded F-16IN/Block 70 Viper. We also got to hear about Israel's newest air-to-ground weapon named "Rocks," which is a pretty genius concept. We also talked about Canada's questionable move to buy Germany's defunct Euro Hawk airframe, as well as the revelation that the 142nd Fighter Wing launched a bunch of missiles into the sea during an in-flight emergency. We even got a peek at the latest improvements to the M1 Abrams tank.
Still, there were many subjects we didn't get to. But it's not too late.
Welcome to Bunker Talk!
This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't get to. In other words, literally an off-topic thread.
We can discuss the fact that a B-52 had a run-in with some runway lighting—not the first time that has happened by any means—and couldn't make it to an air show in New Zealand:
Or we can talk about Tony Foulds and his amazing dedication that led to the Mi Amigo memorial flyover of Sheffield park today:
Then there is this Saudi S-92's 'lively' departure:
And springboarding off our X-34 piece, how about chatting about the fact that a Saturn Rocket engine is just sitting in this junkyard:
Once again, this is an entirely open exercise, so let's enjoy some pointed debate and have some laughs.
Let's get after it!
