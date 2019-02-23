Lamborghini Tried To Break Into The Military Market With Its G.I. Joe Toy Looking "Cheetah"

If these mission sets seem particularly specific, this is because these were the roles the U.S. Army was looking to fill with a new family of light tactical vehicles at the time. The service was looking to replace the mix of Ford M151 Jeeps and LTV M561 Gama Goats it was then using to perform these tasks.

But Army troops were not destined to take Lamborghini trucks into battle. The rear-mounted engine reportedly threw off the vehicle's balance, giving it poor turning and other handling characteristics, even on improved surfaces.

Despite it's name, the Cheetah was underpowered, as well, without any specialized military equipment added on top of the basic curb weight. Fully loaded with weapons and gear, with four fully-equipped soldiers inside, the performance would have been far worse.

To make matter's worse, MTI's Cheetah design was at best influenced by, and at worst outright copied, an earlier vehicle known as the XR311 that FMC had developed as a private venture in 1969. Over the next few years, the Army eventually obtained around 10 XR311s in a number of slightly different configurations and evaluated them in a variety of roles, including as scout and patrol vehicles armed with machine guns, automatic grenade launchers, recoilless rifles, TOW missiles, and even the 30mm cannon from the then still-in-development AH-64 Apache gunship helicopter.