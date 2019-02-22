Picture Of Newest M1 Abrams Tank Variant With Previously Unseen Turret Armor Emerges

A picture has popped-up online showing the latest variant of the Army's M1 Abrams tank with what appears to be a new armor package on its turret. The U.S. Army is already in the process of adding the Trophy active protection system to the vehicles, which will help guard against anti-tank guided missiles and infantry anti-tank rockets. But the service is also interested adding additional passive armor in light of the threat of potential adversaries, such as Russia, with their own upgraded tanks and new armor-piercing shells. The Army’s Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona posted a picture of an M1A2 System Enhancement Package Version 3 tank, or M1A2 SEPv3, with both Trophy and the add-on armor package, as well as explosive reactor armor, on its Facebook page on Feb. 21, 2019. It was one of a series of pictures marking a visit by U.S. Army Sergeant Major Michael Crosby, the Command Sergeant Major for the service’s recently activated Futures Command, to the facility. The proving ground is supporting a number of that command’s modernization initiatives.

The Army took delivery of the first updated M1A2 SEPv3, also now known as the M1A2C, in October 2017. General Dynamics Land Systems is in charge of the upgrade program. “This version is the most modernized configuration of the Abrams tank, having improved force protection and system survivability enhancements and increased lethality over the M1A1 and previous M1A2 variants,” U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Justin Shell, then the Abrams Product Manager, said at the rollout in 2017. “The Abrams M1A2 SEPv3 tank will be the foundation for future incremental system upgrades and can host any mature technology the Army deems operationally relevant.”

General Dynamics Land Systems The M1A2 SEPv3 prototype at the time of the rollout in 2017, without any additional armor.

There do not appear to be any specific announcements about improved passive armor for the M1A2 SEPv3 in the past beyond statements that the variant would include added ballistic protection. Earlier pictures of the prototype M1A2 SEPv3s show weights on the front of the turret, as well as similar weights on the hull front. These surrogates were supposed to simulate the added weight of the SEPv3's Next Generation Armor Package (NGAP). There had been no indication, however, that the final turret shape would change significantly.

General Dynamics Land systems The M1A2 SEPv3 prototype with weights on the front of the turret and hull.

US Army An image of the M1A2 SEPv3 prototype, now with the M1A2C nomenclature, also showing the weights in place.

The prototype for the preceding M1A2 SEPv2 variant was also tested with surrogate weights to simulate that version's new Heavy Armor Package 3 (HAP-3) passive armor upgrade. The final design, however, did not feature any radical changes to the turret general shape.

US Army The M1A2 SEPv2 prototype with weights on the turret and the hull to evaluate the added stress of the then-new HAP-3 armor package.