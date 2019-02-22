This Containerized Missile Launcher Could Give Almost Any Ship Short-Range Air Defenses

Unlike with SIMBAD-RC, SPIMM does not require a ship to have anything besides space to accommodate the container and an electric connection linking it to the vessel's own power supply. Built to conform the general dimensions of an ISO-standard shipping container, existing cranes and forklifts can readily move and reposition the seven-ton, 10-foot long system.

The entire system offers an immensely flexible self-protection system for ships that don’t already have close-in defenses. Though SPIMM wouldn't be capable of tackling high threat environments by itself, it could add an extra layer of protection on otherwise unarmed support ships operating in those area together with surface combatant escorts.

Shore-based anti-ship missiles are increasingly proliferating, even among non-state actors, which only increases the value of being able to rapidly install the SPIMM on supply vessels with with limited defenses. There is also an increasing need to be prepared to defend against swarms of manned and unmanned small surface craft, including boats laden with explosives, even in relatively low-risk environments. There is a similarly growing risk of mass drone attacks or hostile drone swarms, as well.

Various countries, including the United States, have already taken to positioning ground-based short-range air defense systems, including "soft-kill" electronic warfare systems, on the decks of amphibious ships to provide this kind of capability when necessary. SPIMM offers a more robust "hard-kill" punch, something more capable than an individual with a shoulder-fired surface-to-air missile for instance, to go along with soft-kill systems. The containerized system would also offer this sort of protection to vessels without embarked ground forces or ships that had just delivered those units to their destination.

The video below shows Egyptian Avenger short-range surface-to-air missile systems on the deck of one of the country's Mistral-class amphibious assault ships.