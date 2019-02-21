Airbus's Record-Setting Compound Helicopter Could Become The Army's New Armed Scout Chopper

By comparison, the Army’s AH-64E Apache gunship has a top speed of more than 170 miles per hour. That helicopter’s manufacturer Boeing, however, is in developing a compound helicopter conversion that could boost the Apache’s speed to over 255 miles per hour.

Of course, the RACER concept would need other significant modifications and additions, including provisions for weapons, secure communications systems, and other military equipment, to meet the Army’s various requirements. The service also has demands for a design capable of operating in highly contested environments full of enemy air defenses. This could include the need for advanced features to reduce its radar and infrared signatures.

The Army has said that the FARA CP contenders will have to have robust electronic warfare capabilities, as well. “We want [these rotorcraft] to be able to spoof those radars, jam those radars, hunt those radars and kill those radars,” U.S. Army Brigadier General Walter Rugen, in charge of the Army’s Future Vertical Lift Cross Functional Team (CFT), said at the Association of the United States Army's Global Force Symposium in March 2018.

In addition, any submissions to the Army’s FARA CP program will need to be able to fly in an unmanned mode. Separately, the service, together with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, is testing autonomous and semi-autonomous helicopter capabilities as part Aircrew Labor In-Cockpit Automation System (ALIAS) program, which you can read about in more detail here.