JATO: Tesla, Model 3 Top Global BEV Sales Charts

Tesla was the top-selling EV maker in the world in 2018, followed by China’s BAIC and BYD, renowned data house JATO Dynamics said today in an emailed statement. JATO tracks actual registrations, as opposed to sometimes elastic data published by OEMs.

According to JATO, 230,000 Tesla cars were registered in 2018, followed by 152,000 BAIC BEVs, 95,000 made by BYD, 92,000 by Nissan, and 64,000 by China’s Zotye. World’s best-selling BEV has been the Tesla Model 3 with 138,000 units registered, followed by 92,000 BAIC EC, and 95,000 Nissan Leaf, JATO says. It has been occasionally suggested by parties critical to Tesla that many of its new Model 3 could be sitting unsold in lots around the country. JATO’s registration data do not bear that out. Referring to the Model 3, Tesla’s Q4 shareholder letter talked about “nearly 140,000 units sold,” which should be close enough to JATO’s 138,000.