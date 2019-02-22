Rivian Patent Reveals Removable Auxiliary Battery to Extend Range On-Demand

One of the biggest fears that any potential EV buyer will face is the dreaded range anxiety; worrying if the vehicle will complete a trip without running out of juice before it can reach a charger or its destination. A patent application filed by Rivian, the new electric automaker making waves in the EV startup industry, appears to be tacking this anxiety head-on by introducing a series of modular battery packs which are designed extend the range of its vehicles, such as its upcoming R1T pickup truck. The patent application, originally uncovered by the staff at Rivian Forums, is titled "Electric Vehicle With Modular Removable Auxiliary Battery With Integrated Cooling" and describes removable battery packs which can be stored in the bed of a pickup truck. Auxiliary connectors for coolant and power are said to be made available from the rear of the truck's cab in order to properly utilize the extra cells in the packs.

US Patent Office A series of modular connectors carrying coolant and electricity are used to mate the battery pack to the truck bed.

Rivian describes two different battery pack form factors in its patent application. The packs, referenced as "102" and "202," describe both horizontal and vertically-mounted battery packs; both of which are installed into the bed of the truck and used for the same purpose. Pack 102 is mounted vertically, similar to a toolbox that would sit in the bed of a work truck. After being set in place, a fastening mechanism (like a bolt) could be used to secure the battery pack in place. This configuration leaves the depth of the bed untouched, but would reduce the overall usable length of the bed. Pack 202 is mounted horizontally along the bottom of the bed and would appear to act similarly to a false floor. It would utilize the same modular connections as pack 102, but be oriented in such a way that the length of the bed is left untouched and instead reduces the overall usable depth.

US Patent Office Mounting orientation of both pack types are shown.