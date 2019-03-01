Audi Marks 10 Years of the R8 V10 With Devilishly-Styled Decennium Edition

A decade ago, Audi plopped a 5.2-liter V-10 into the middle of its R8 supercar—a car that, up until then, came exclusively with a V-8. The R8 has been available with the bigger engine ever since, going on to become the only option when the Audi halo car entered its second generation in 2015.

To celebrate 10 years of 10 cylinders, Audi is coming out with a special edition. Meet the Audi R8 V10 Decennium. Based on the recently refreshed, 620-horsepower model, the car will be limited to just 222 units and come only as a coupe; no Spyder versions here. The Decennium—that's Latin for "decade"—gets 20-inch wheels and an intake manifold finished in matte bronze. Its front splitter, side skirts, and rear diffuser are gloss black while its side blades and mirror caps are made of polished carbon fiber.