Audi Marks 10 Years of the R8 V10 With Devilishly-Styled Decennium Edition
The Audi R8 V10 Decennium will be limited to 222 units and cost 222,000 euros. Coincidence? Probably not.
A decade ago, Audi plopped a 5.2-liter V-10 into the middle of its R8 supercar—a car that, up until then, came exclusively with a V-8. The R8 has been available with the bigger engine ever since, going on to become the only option when the Audi halo car entered its second generation in 2015.
To celebrate 10 years of 10 cylinders, Audi is coming out with a special edition. Meet the Audi R8 V10 Decennium. Based on the recently refreshed, 620-horsepower model, the car will be limited to just 222 units and come only as a coupe; no Spyder versions here. The Decennium—that's Latin for "decade"—gets 20-inch wheels and an intake manifold finished in matte bronze. Its front splitter, side skirts, and rear diffuser are gloss black while its side blades and mirror caps are made of polished carbon fiber.
Stepping inside, the special edition R8 is furnished in all-black with copper-colored contrast stitching and even more gloss carbon accents. Badges that read "10 Decennium" are also scattered throughout the cabin.
The R8 V10 Decennium will go on sale alongside the regular R8 V10 this spring. In its home country of Germany, it'll cost the equivalent of over $252,000, around $25,000 more than the model on which it's based. In case you're wondering, that's converted from 222,000 euros...for a car limited to 222 units. Something tells us the prices and allocations for cars like this aren't exactly determined by rational supply-and-demand analyses.
- RELATED2019 Audi R8: The Mid-Engined Supercar's Mid-Life CrisisAudi's halo car gets a thorough makeover and an arsenal of motorsport-proven components.READ NOW
- RELATEDAudi R8 Will Live on With V-10 and Not Turbo V-6, Project Boss SaysAudi remains mum on the possibility of a future rear-drive-only variant.READ NOW
- RELATEDYoutuber Shows What It Takes to Get a Half-Price, Totalled Audi R8 Back on the RoadIf you could get a future classic for pennies on the dollar, would you go through all this?READ NOW
- RELATEDAudi Going All-Out With 4 New EVs, Several Plug-In Hybrids at 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThey will supposedly hit showrooms before the end of 2020.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch an Audi E-Tron Climb an 85-Percent Incline Thanks to Quattro and Studded TiresRally driver Mattias Ekström reenacts a stunt originally performed by the Audi 100 CS Turbo Quattro in 1986.READ NOW