Audi Marks 10 Years of the R8 V10 With Devilishly-Styled Decennium Edition

The Audi R8 V10 Decennium will be limited to 222 units and cost 222,000 euros. Coincidence? Probably not.

By Chris Tsui
Audi AG

A decade ago, Audi plopped a 5.2-liter V-10 into the middle of its R8 supercar—a car that, up until then, came exclusively with a V-8. The R8 has been available with the bigger engine ever since, going on to become the only option when the Audi halo car entered its second generation in 2015. 

To celebrate 10 years of 10 cylinders, Audi is coming out with a special edition. Meet the Audi R8 V10 Decennium. Based on the recently refreshed, 620-horsepower model, the car will be limited to just 222 units and come only as a coupe; no Spyder versions here. The Decennium—that's Latin for "decade"—gets 20-inch wheels and an intake manifold finished in matte bronze. Its front splitter, side skirts, and rear diffuser are gloss black while its side blades and mirror caps are made of polished carbon fiber. 

Audi AG
Audi AG
Audi AG
Audi AG

Stepping inside, the special edition R8 is furnished in all-black with copper-colored contrast stitching and even more gloss carbon accents. Badges that read "10 Decennium" are also scattered throughout the cabin.

Audi AG
Audi AG

The R8 V10 Decennium will go on sale alongside the regular R8 V10 this spring. In its home country of Germany, it'll cost the equivalent of over $252,000, around $25,000 more than the model on which it's based. In case you're wondering, that's converted from 222,000 euros...for a car limited to 222 units. Something tells us the prices and allocations for cars like this aren't exactly determined by rational supply-and-demand analyses. 

MORE TO READ