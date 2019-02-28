Audi Going All-Out With 4 New EVs, Several Plug-In Hybrids at 2019 Geneva Motor Show
They will supposedly hit showrooms before the end of 2020.
Audi looks like it's going all-out with electric cars, promising to feature a total of four EVs on its stand at next week's Geneva Motor Show—all four of which will apparently enter production before the end of 2020.
The foursome will consist of the E-Tron crossover, a presumably slopier-bodied "coupe" version dubbed the E-Tron Sportback, the gorgeous E-Tron GT four-door coupe, and a smaller, more affordable Q4 E-Tron crossover. They'll be joined in Switzerland by Audi's Formula E FE05 race car as well as four new plug-in hybrid versions of existing models, namely the A8, A7, A6, and Q5. The plug-in hybrids will all apparently boast electric-only ranges of at least 25 miles.
"In the future, virtually every market segment will include models powered by a combination of an electric motor and a combustion engine and that can be charged at an electric outlet," said Audi Board of Management Chairman Bram Schot.
"We have set ourselves a clear goal—one in three new Audi vehicles sold will have electrified drive in 2025 already," Schot added. "Because we are pursuing a clear vision—we are committing ourselves to emission-free mobility."
Audi also confirmed that it'll be bringing something called the Q2 L E-Tron to China in "a few weeks," presumably a compact, long-wheelbase electric crossover tailored for the Chinese market.
Press days for the 2019 Geneva Motor Show kick off March 5.
