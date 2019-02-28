2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo: Maranello's New Mid-Engined Supercar Rocks 710 Non-Hybrid Ponies

As you might have already assumed, Ferrari says it's made improvements "across the board" with the F8, making it faster, stronger, better, and more fun to drive than the 488 GTB. (What, did you think they'd make it worse?) On top of the power gains, the new car is 88 pounds lighter than the GTB, 10 percent more aerodynamic, and features the latest iteration of Side Slip Angle Control—version 6.1, for those keeping track.

The 2,932-pound Tributo also gets a number of aerodynamic talking points lifted from the 488 Pista. Most notably, the "S-Duct" at the front of the car which lets air in through the center of its chin and lets it out at the frunk lid. The front radiators are also angled rearward and its dynamic intakes are on either side of the spoiler, just like the Pista.

Quad taillamps, a design feature not seen on this particular Ferrari product line since the F430, make a return. Its clear Lexan engine cover is now louvered, as a throwback to the legendary F40.

Oh, and the F8's steering wheel has been made smaller, upping the level of perceived agility.

Quotable: From Ferrari's press release, "Ferrari's V-8 engine is seen as the very epitome of sportiness and driving pleasure. This is particularly the case when it is mid-rear-mounted in a two-seater. Ferrari has been honing the scope of abilities of this architecture, which creates an optimal weight balance, to perfection for over four decades. The result is the F8 Tributo, which is one of the fastest, most thrilling and communicative supercars ever."

What You Need to Know: The Ferrari F8 Tributo does zero to 62 in 2.9 seconds, zero to 124 in 7.8, and tops out at 211 miles per hour. While those acceleration figures are bang-on identical to the ones found with its aforementioned McLaren 720S archrival, the McLaren edges out the Ferrari with its 212-mph top speed.