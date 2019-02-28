Toyota Corolla Driver with Anti-Drunk Driving PSA on Roof Arrested for DUI

A California man brought the concept of ironic justice to unseen heights earlier this week when he was arrested for drunk driving in a car bearing a giant anti-drunk driving billboard on the roof.

The Oakland division of the California Highway Patrol triumphantly posted a photo of the too-perfect bust on their Twitter and Facebook pages, which shows a Toyota Corolla bathed in the soothing red-and-blue lights of a police cruiser. On the Corolla's roof sits one of those large billboards you see on taxis and rideshare vehicles—only instead of displaying an ad, it's carrying a public service announcement from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about the dangers of drunk driving.