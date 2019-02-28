Toyota Corolla Driver with Anti-Drunk Driving PSA on Roof Arrested for DUI
Should
probably follow the roof's advice next time.
A California man brought the concept of ironic justice to unseen heights earlier this week when he was arrested for drunk driving in a car bearing a giant anti-drunk driving billboard on the roof.
The Oakland division of the California Highway Patrol triumphantly posted a photo of the too-perfect bust on their Twitter and Facebook pages, which shows a Toyota Corolla bathed in the soothing red-and-blue lights of a police cruiser. On the Corolla's roof sits one of those large billboards you see on taxis and rideshare vehicles—only instead of displaying an ad, it's carrying a public service announcement from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about the dangers of drunk driving.
"I should
probably get a ride home," the sign reads, followed by "Buzzed driving is drunk driving" in angry red letters. Helpfully, the tweet also includes a screenshot of the dictionary definition of irony.
According to the CHP, the driver was spotted weaving across three lanes of I-80 near Berkeley at 4 a.m. on Sunday and promptly pulled over. A breathalyzer test revealed he was "way over" the legal limit of 0.08 percent. Thankfully, he was also alone in the car; the report doesn't say whether he worked for a major rideshare service like Lyft or Uber.
To keep you and your loved ones safe on the road, remember the signs of a drunk driver: Difficulty keeping their lane. Sudden, erratic movements. Oh, and an anti-drunk driving billboard on the roof.
