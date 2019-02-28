Vacuum Cleaner Gangs Have Stolen $160,000 From London Parking Meters

The foggy, coal-flecked streets of London are under assault from a new and vicious gang, the BBC reports. But it's not the typical drunken smash of football hooligans, nor is it a seedy branch of organized crime. No, these boys are packing vacuum cleaners. And they're coming for the parking meters. Local authorities in the west London borough of Kensington and Chelsea raised the alarm this week by revealing that organized gangs have used vacuum cleaners to steal the equivalent of $160,000 from the area's 70-odd parking meters over the past year. The borough council is pleading with residents to avoid using cash for parking and instead pay via credit card until the menace can be contained.

It's not quite as simple as strapping a cordless Dyson to the coin slot. The thieves drill into the parking meters from the side, snake a vacuum hose into coin box, and suck out the money. Should that fail, some have resorted to busting the machines open with sledgehammers or ramming them with a car. But the vacuum tactic has proven the most popular way for these crews to make a quick and consistent buck. "We have gangs stalking the streets and smashing their way into machines to suck the cash out. We also now know from local police that this is funding further criminality in London, from drugs and trafficking to possibly violent crime," council spokesman Will Pascall told the BBC. "It is a trend we need to stop and motorists going cashless is one way we can help tackle this."

