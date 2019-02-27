Ford Parks 8,000 Mustangs With Temporary Steering Wheels Over Labor Strike

Around 8,000 Ford Mustangs had to be fitted with temporary steering wheels and parked earlier this year after a Mexican steering wheel supplier ran into production issues as a result of a labor strike. An unspecified number of Explorer SUVs were also affected.

From the Detroit Free Press, a total of 3,200 factory workers at Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant were sent home for two weeks. "We had a parts shortage due to a supplier issue," a Ford spokesperson said. "It affected Flat Rock and Mustang, specifically. The Explorer was affected and we did continue to build."

From a Feb. 13 internal memo sent out by Flat Rock plant manager Jon Gifford, "...our steering wheel supplier is experiencing production issues that ultimately resulted in the recent down-weeks at the plant. Unfortunately, their struggles have continued, and in our current position, we must produce Mustangs with temporary steering wheels."