Videos Show Famously Low '11-Foot-8' Bridge Claim Two Refrigerated Box Trucks in Two Days

In fairy tales and folklore, it's a grumpy old troll who guards the bridge and tries to devour all who dare pass. In Durham, North Carolina, it's the bridge itself. The South Gregson Street train overpass, known online as the 11-Foot-8 Bridge for its low clearance, has been claiming too-tall trucks (and the occasional U.S. Army weapons system) for decades—and last week it nailed two refrigerated box trucks on consecutive days.

As always, the carnage was captured by a webcam that's been recording the bridge's sometimes-daily meals since April of 2008. The city previously installed a height sensor further up the road that triggers a red light and the "OVERHEIGHT MUST TURN" warning sign to give truck drivers a chance to realize their impending mistake. That failed to stop the person in the first video, though, who trips the sensor, sits through the red light cycle, stares at the warning sign, and accelerates straight into the bridge.