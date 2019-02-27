The Handsome Honda E Prototype Is a RWD Electric Car for Urban Environments

Honda revealed Tuesday the updated design for its subcompact electric concept car, formerly called the Urban.

Now referred to as the E Prototype, details of the reportedly production-bound vehicle's powertrain have been confirmed. It will be rear-wheel-drive, have a battery capable of more than 200 kilometers (124 miles) of range, and be capable of recharging 80 percent of its charge in a half-hour on a fast charger (of unspecified wattage).

Seen above is the E Prototype's updated design, which will be showcased next week at the Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland. Its long wheelbase, short overhangs, and flared fenders are meant to convey agility, whereas its front end is intended to have humanoid qualities. The concept now bears a full interior, one reminiscent of Honda's compact cars from the 1960s and 1970s. It mixes simplistic wood paneling with cloth seats but adds modern design cues such as well-integrated infotainment screens and a slender yet button-laden steering wheel.