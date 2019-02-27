You Can Now Boost Your '18-'19 Ford Mustang to 700 HP Courtesy of New Roush Supercharger

In case you've purchased a brand new Ford Mustang GT since 2018, and want to make 2020 Shelby GT500 power, I've got some good news: Roush has a bolt-on supercharger kit for your car. The new performance product will raise the muscle car's output to 700 horsepower and even carries a warranty if installed by a Ford dealer.

The current generation Ford Mustang is far from lacking. Its already robust 5.0-liter V-8 engine delivers a rush of 435 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque, making its travel time from 0 to 60 miles per hour right around the four second mark. But fast can always be made faster.

Utilizing Roush's 2.65-liter positive displacement R2650 Twin Vortices Series (TVS) supercharger, the Mustang receives a force-fed diet of compressed air at 12 PSI. The result is an impressive 700 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of tire-shredding torque that will certianly shed a bit of time from its factory 11-second quarter mile run.

Along with the supercharger, Roush also includes a larger throttle body, custom-built upper and lower intake manifolds, water to air heat exchanger, as well as higher volume fuel rails and injectors.