You Can Now Boost Your '18-'19 Ford Mustang to 700 HP Courtesy of New Roush Supercharger
The high-power setup even includes a warranty if installed by Ford (tires not included).
In case you've purchased a brand new Ford Mustang GT since 2018, and want to make 2020 Shelby GT500 power, I've got some good news: Roush has a bolt-on supercharger kit for your car. The new performance product will raise the muscle car's output to 700 horsepower and even carries a warranty if installed by a Ford dealer.
The current generation Ford Mustang is far from lacking. Its already robust 5.0-liter V-8 engine delivers a rush of 435 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque, making its travel time from 0 to 60 miles per hour right around the four second mark. But fast can always be made faster.
Utilizing Roush's 2.65-liter positive displacement R2650 Twin Vortices Series (TVS) supercharger, the Mustang receives a force-fed diet of compressed air at 12 PSI. The result is an impressive 700 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of tire-shredding torque that will certianly shed a bit of time from its factory 11-second quarter mile run.
Along with the supercharger, Roush also includes a larger throttle body, custom-built upper and lower intake manifolds, water to air heat exchanger, as well as higher volume fuel rails and injectors.
The package itself costs a hearty $7,699 and includes the necessary bits to increase the vehicle's horsepower by 60 percent. Buyers can also pay to have a Ford dealer or Automotive Service Excellence-certified technician install the kit and retain a 3-year/36,000-mile Limited Powertrain Warranty on the parts, so as long as they can foot the estimated 12 hour install time.
Roush says that its kit is compatible with the 2018 and 2019 Mustang GT, but will not fit the Bullitt or any European 6.2 emission-spec cars.
- RELATEDRoush Unleashes Supercharged Ford F-150 Nitemare Edition Pickup With 650 HPEquipped with a blown 5.0-liter V-8, the Roush F-150 Nitemare is more like a dream come true.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 2018 Roush F-150 SC is a Perfectly Brash, 650-Horsepower PickupAn upgraded supercharger boosts the truck's power output to astronomical levels...because America.READ NOW
- RELATEDRoush Unveils 710 Horsepower JackHammer MustangNo one will mistake the Roush JackHammer for a regular old Mustang.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Ohio Ford Dealer Will Sell You a Nitrous-Boosted, 10-Second Mustang GT off the Showroom FloorGo ahead, live your wildest Ford Mustang dreams.READ NOW
- RELATED2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible Review: All You Wanna Do Is RideFord's punchy drop-top muscle car brings V-8 cool to the hot, steamy summer.READ NOW