You Can Now Boost Your '18-'19 Ford Mustang to 700 HP Courtesy of New Roush Supercharger

The high-power setup even includes a warranty if installed by Ford (tires not included).

By Rob Stumpf
Ford

In case you've purchased a brand new Ford Mustang GT since 2018, and want to make 2020 Shelby GT500 power, I've got some good news: Roush has a bolt-on supercharger kit for your car. The new performance product will raise the muscle car's output to 700 horsepower and even carries a warranty if installed by a Ford dealer.

The current generation Ford Mustang is far from lacking. Its already robust 5.0-liter V-8 engine delivers a rush of 435 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque, making its travel time from 0 to 60 miles per hour right around the four second mark. But fast can always be made faster.

Utilizing Roush's 2.65-liter positive displacement R2650 Twin Vortices Series (TVS) supercharger, the Mustang receives a force-fed diet of compressed air at 12 PSI. The result is an impressive 700 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of tire-shredding torque that will certianly shed a bit of time from its factory 11-second quarter mile run.

Along with the supercharger, Roush also includes a larger throttle body, custom-built upper and lower intake manifolds, water to air heat exchanger, as well as higher volume fuel rails and injectors.

The package itself costs a hearty $7,699 and includes the necessary bits to increase the vehicle's horsepower by 60 percent. Buyers can also pay to have a Ford dealer or Automotive Service Excellence-certified technician install the kit and retain a 3-year/36,000-mile Limited Powertrain Warranty on the parts, so as long as they can foot the estimated 12 hour install time.

Roush says that its kit is compatible with the 2018 and 2019 Mustang GT, but will not fit the Bullitt or any European 6.2 emission-spec cars.

Roush Unleashes Supercharged Ford F-150 Nitemare Edition Pickup With 650 HPBy Elizabeth Puckett Posted in News
The 2018 Roush F-150 SC is a Perfectly Brash, 650-Horsepower PickupBy Chad Kirchner Posted in News
Roush Unveils 710 Horsepower JackHammer MustangBy Eric Brandt Posted in News
This Ohio Ford Dealer Will Sell You a Nitrous-Boosted, 10-Second Mustang GT off the Showroom FloorBy Chris Constantine Posted in News
2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible Review: All You Wanna Do Is RideBy Cait Knoll Posted in New Cars
MORE TO READ