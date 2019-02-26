Nuckin' Futs: Americans Are Paying 61 Percent More for Trucks Than They Did a Decade Ago

The rise of the upscale pickup market is known industry-wide. Consumers are grabbing up trucks in bulk that offer luxurious equipment and uber-capable performance, dwarfing the once-popular sedan category and bolstering the large vehicle movement that's also strengthened by the booming SUV sector. While trucks have essentially always been prominent in the US of A, price figures from just a decade ago now seem meager compared to the $60K and $70K that people now pay for premium offerings from Ford, GM, and Ram.

A recent report from the Wall Street Journal details that, by the numbers, Americans are now paying 61 percent more for pickups than they did in 2009.

In that same time period, the price increase for other vehicles went up only 28 percent, proving the full-size truck market's salt when pitted against commuter cars and econoboxes of yore.

WSJ cites data compiled by JD Power that indicates the average going rate for models like the Ford F-Series, Chevrolet Silverado, and range of Ram trucks has risen to $44,000. In the bigger picture, that seemingly gargantuan amount is only good enough for a middle-of-the-road trim level from any one of Detroit's Big Three. This stalwart trio is to thank for 90 percent of pickups sold in the States with Toyota and Nissan accounting for the comparatively miniature remainder.

Part of that relative discrepancy boils down to tariffs. A 25-percent tax has long been placed on imported pickups, partially discouraging competition in what Barclays automotive analyst Brian Johnson describes as a Detroit "oligopoly."