2019 Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder: What Bedroom Posters Are Made Of

Year, Make, Model: 2019 Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder

Top Line: In a move not completely out of left field, Lamborghini is rolling out the Huracán Evo Spyder, the drop-top version of an update to its "entry-level" V-10 supercar.

What's New: Chiefly, a retractable soft top that can open or close in 17 seconds at up to 31 miles per hour. At 3,400 pounds dry, the Evo Spyder weighs 265 pounds more than the coupe and as a result, sprints to 62 mph in 3.1 seconds—0.2 seconds slower than its hardtop sibling. While the Huracán Evo coupe officially tops out at "over 202 mph," the Spyder reaches its maximum speed at just 202 mph, period.

The rear window can be open or closed independently of the top, allowing the car's raucous V-10 soundtrack in unfiltered while keeping any precipitation out.

Even with the convertible roof, Lambo says the Evo Spyder boasts "five times the downforce and efficiency of the original Huracán Spyder."