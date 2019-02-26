Could These New Airplane Seats Make Flying in Coach Tolerable?

It sometimes seems as though we Americans agree on very little these days. Politics, religion, sports, celebrities, the media—hell, even the weather divides opinion in 2019. But there is one area where it seems we can all agree, even today: Commercial air travel sucks. Sure, if you're lucky enough to travel in business or first class, it's a little more tolerable—but for the vast majority of us forced into coach, where shopworn pleatherette seats strip us of our basic human dignity by forcing us into stress positions and cramming us against hard surfaces and one another so tightly, it would qualify as a Geneva Convention violation if it were inflicted upon prisoners of war.

Aircraft manufacturer Airbus and Great Britain-based design firm Layer have a mind about how to change that, however, with a revolutionary new concept for economy aircraft seating that melds high-tech design, smart materials, and an app that lets you control your chair without fumbling for buttons on the seat. Both the chair and the app that regulates it are called "Move," and while it's vaporware for now, it's the sort of forward thinking that the skies desperately need if they ever want to be friendly again.