Jerry Seinfeld Sues Car Dealer Over That 'Fake' 1958 Porsche 356 Speedster

Earlier this month, Jerry Seinfeld found himself the target of a lawsuit that alleges a 1958 Porsche 356 A 1500 GS/GT Carrera Speedster that he sold at auction for $1.5 million to be a fake. Now, the comedian is launching a suit of his own against the car dealer that sold him the Speedster in the first place, European Collectibles.

According to USA Today, Seinfeld—or more likely, his legal team—filed the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court on Monday and is seeking unspecified damages from the Costa Mesa, California car dealer. "Mr. Seinfeld, who is a very successful comedian, does not need to supplement his income by building and selling counterfeit sports cars," read the lawsuit.

The '90s sitcom star apparently bought the car from European Collectibles in February 2013 for $1.2 million, allegedly on the back of the dealership's own certificate of authenticity. In March 2016, the classic Porsche was sold for $1.5 million to a company called Fica Frio at Gooding & Co.'s Amelia Island auction. Fica Frio sued the famous P-car collector for their money back a couple of weeks ago after a "Porsche expert" allegedly identified the car as "inauthentic" as part of a pre-resale inspection, citing the vehicle history file's lack of restoration-documenting photographs.