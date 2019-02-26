Passenger Arrested, Sued After Tossing Coins in Jet Engine for Good Luck While Boarding

A 28-year-old man is facing fines, a lawsuit, and the free-floating wrath of delayed air travelers everywhere after he caused a flight in China to be grounded by tossing a few coins into the plane's idling turbofan engines for good luck while boarding, China Daily reports.

The erstwhile flyer, identified only as Lu, was boarding low-cost carrier Lucky Air Flight 8L 9960 on the tarmac at Anqing Tianzhushan Airport when he threw at least two one-yuan coins at the left engine of the Airbus A320neo. The coins were soon spotted by workers on the ground; this is apparently enough of a thing in China that airline staff knew to ask passengers if anyone was responsible. Lu raised his hand, later admitting his now-ironic intentions to investigators.

Out of an abundance of caution, Lucky Air decided to cancel the flight and fully inspect the CFM International LEAP engine to ensure no other coins were ingested. All 161 passengers were delayed until the following day. Meanwhile, the airline estimates the episode cost them at least $20,000 in maintenance and other costs. On Monday, it announced it would be suing Lu for damages.