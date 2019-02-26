Americans Cite Range Anxiety, Cost as Largest Barriers for New EV Purchases: Study

Three in four drivers agree that EVs are the future of driving. A new study by Volvo focuses on the perception of EVs by consumers in their current market state, showing why some consumers have made the switch and why others are avoiding hanging up the pump. Over the past several years, the world has seen a sharp uptick in the number of electrified vehicles (EVs) on the road. Namely, European countries (like Norway and Sweden), China, and the United States are seen as blossoming locations where EVs are beginning to take hold as a noticeable form of transportation. Analysts predict that this market will continue to grow, likely reaching a valuation of $356 billion by 2023. For that to happen, drivers must continue to adopt EVs as a primary means of mobility. Why Drivers Are Switching to EVs Manufacturers, alongside consumers, strongly believe that EVs are the future. Some automakers will eventually force the hand of the consumer to EV by sharply increasing production numbers over the next several years, while other brands seem to be committing to full electrification across their respective lineups. Many consumers aren't waiting for automakers to force the switch—electrification is already booming, and for good reasons. The convenience of charging at home appears to play a huge factor for those who own an electric car. More than half (51 percent) of all reported charging takes place at home, while another 16 percent are plugged in at work. Only a third of charging appears to be performed as destination charging or while commuting.

via Volvo More than half of all EV drivers report that the majority of their charging is done at home.

Despite the upfront cost barrier, EV drivers state that their vehicles have made a positive impacted their wallets when considering fuel cost and long-term maintenance. Nearly three-fourths of drivers agree that gas savings outweigh the higher upfront cost of the vehicle. Owning an EV also appears to be a status symbol of cleaner living. Volvo's study found that half of all current EV drivers believe that their vehicles make a positive environmental impact; 49 percent even believed that it made a bigger impact to the environment than recycling. Nearly three-fourths (73 percent) of respondents say driving an EV helps them to feel better about making less environmentally conscious decisions in "other areas of life." Perhaps one of the more interesting findings from the study is the number of EV drivers who consider themselves to be auto enthusiasts. Thirty-eight percent of EV drivers surveyed considered themselves to fit the stigma, while only 24 percent of all other drivers felt passionately about their vehicles. Why Drivers Aren't Switching to EVs The majority of vehicles sales in the United States are still based around the traditional internal combustion engine (ICE). Drivers are familiar with the tried and true technology, holding the affordable option of purchasing a small and fuel efficient gasoline engine as a keystone for their next vehicle purchase. As with any switch, consumers may be afraid to take the jump at first, especially when a technology is still in its infancy with many manufacturers. By a margin, the largest reason that consumers have avoided purchasing an electric car is range anxiety. That is, 58 percent of drivers are afraid that they will run out of power before being able to charge their vehicle, while another 49 percent fear the low availability of charging stations.

via Volvo Volvo found that 58 percent of total respondents cited range anxiety as a barrier for purchasing an electric car.