2020 Volkswagen T-Roc R: This Roc's Got Launch Control

Year, Make, Model: 2020 Volkswagen T-Roc R

Top Line: Teased turning a camouflaged lap of the Nürburgring earlier this month, Volkswagen's performance-oriented T-Roc R compact crossover has been revealed. It'll get a full premiere at next month's Geneva Motor Show.

What's New: The racier T-Roc is powered by a turbo 2.0-liter making 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox sends thrust to all four wheels, potentially taking the R from 0 to 62 in 4.9 seconds. Given enough room, the hot VW crossover will hit an Autobahn-certified 155 miles per hour.

Harnessing the speed are 17-inch brakes, lower sports suspension, a race mode in the T-Roc's drive program, and—get this—launch control. For when you really want to beat that schmuck in the Ford Edge ST between the lights.