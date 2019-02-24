Someone Swapped a Twin-Turbo Mercedes V-12 Into This 1987 Buick Regal
This thing is the scheisse.
We love nutty engine swaps—it's no secret around here. From a Hellcat-powered Miata to a Chevrolet Impala donk sporting a 2JZ, there's no rulebook to follow and that makes it all the better for those of us with a hankering for twisted metal and speeding tickets. While some opt for the rat-look with superchargers sticking out of the hood (see Miata above), others go the route of crisp and clean. That doesn't make them any less heroic, though, as you can see from this ultra-smooth Buick Regal that features an unusual transplant from the other side of the Atlantic.
YouTube user WhitelegacyGuy is the protagonist behind this domestic import hybrid that's ditched the former GM-built powerplant for a 5.5-liter Mercedes V-12. Not only has he upped the cylinder count and displacement, but the new German unit also boasts twin Precision turbos that produce 24 pounds of boost.
The builder took the base car, a Buick Regal Turbo-T Limited, and began a total disassembly of the powertrain. The specific V-12 used here is a Mercedes-Benz M275, which was sourced from a 2005 SL600. While no specific power figures are mentioned, it originally produced over 500 horsepower, and the pair of PTE 6266 turbos undoubtedly skyrockets that number—we can only imagine the torque gains from the already earth-turning 12-cylinder. An MS3Pro ECU manages the engine that undoubtedly still burns through fuel like a rocket.
A Mercedes-Benz five-speed auto is tasked with sending this monstrous output to the rear wheels, which are handsome Weld Racing rollers.
Thankfully for the owner's safety, this Buick's also got upgraded stopping power. The front rotors came from a C6 Corvette Z06 and they're clamped down via eight-cylinder AMG calipers.
Here are a few clips from the building process:
It may not be for the purists (no engine swap is, after all), but it's a welcomed break from the flood of LS motors we see put in these classic cars every day—though we don't mind those, either.
H/T: Motor1
