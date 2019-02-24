Someone Swapped a Twin-Turbo Mercedes V-12 Into This 1987 Buick Regal

We love nutty engine swaps—it's no secret around here. From a Hellcat-powered Miata to a Chevrolet Impala donk sporting a 2JZ, there's no rulebook to follow and that makes it all the better for those of us with a hankering for twisted metal and speeding tickets. While some opt for the rat-look with superchargers sticking out of the hood (see Miata above), others go the route of crisp and clean. That doesn't make them any less heroic, though, as you can see from this ultra-smooth Buick Regal that features an unusual transplant from the other side of the Atlantic.

YouTube user WhitelegacyGuy is the protagonist behind this domestic import hybrid that's ditched the former GM-built powerplant for a 5.5-liter Mercedes V-12. Not only has he upped the cylinder count and displacement, but the new German unit also boasts twin Precision turbos that produce 24 pounds of boost.