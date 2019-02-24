Watch This McLaren 720S Get Smoked by an Electric Porsche 944

We've seen McLaren's mighty 720S take on a wide swath of opponents including Ludicrous Mode-enabled Teslas, its own 600LT little brother, and the Nürburgring. Its latest challenger? An electric Porsche 944.

Brought to us by DragTimes, the extensively modified P-car in question boasts a pair of 11-inch DC electric motors good for around 980 horsepower and 1,500 pound-feet of torque going to the rear wheels. It weighs just 2,450 pounds. In contrast, the stock McLaren supercar makes "just" 710 hp and 568 pound-feet from its twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V-8 and weighs a relatively chunky 3,180 pounds.

With those stats, you'd probably assume the hum-drum looking Porsche would trounce the British exotic on the dragstrip. And you'd be right.

