This 91-Mile Honda S2000 Is the Holy Grail for Well-Off VTEC-Lovers

And the shape it's in reflects that. No swirl marks are to be found on the Honda's factory black paint, nor are there any imperfections in the interior to place under a microscope. It also boasts a spotless engine bay housing a 2.2-liter F22C powerplant which makes 237 horsepower and revs to over 8,000 rpm. A six-speed manual gearbox is fitted in true petrolhead fashion as it was the only transmission offered by Honda in the S2000.

Market inspection shows that this is, unsurprisingly, the most expensive S2K up for grabs. But it should be given its impeccable history and spotless record.

While it's doubtful that this car will ever be turned into a road-going machine, we're happy to appreciate the legend for what it is. It'll (hopefully) end up in a collector's airplane hangar along with other engineering marvels, and if you think these cars were made exclusively to be driven, try out this 305,000-mile S2K listed for sale on Autotrader.