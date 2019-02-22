Is This a Leaked Photo of the 992-Gen Porsche 911 GT3 RS?
First the leaked 992 Turbo photos, and now this. Is Stuttgart just teasing us?
An Instagram user has snapped a photo of a vehicle speculated to be a prototype of the next Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
The above photo was uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday by user dalomas, who identified himself as Dale Lomas, driver of the Nürburgring Nordschleife "Race Taxi." This Race Taxi is a paid hot-lap passenger experience, wherein up to three people can ride with an experienced racing driver around the ring, currently in either a Jaguar XJR575 or Jaguar XE SV Project 8. Lomas presumably snapped the photo of this 991 variant while on a work day at the 'Ring, where many manufacturers test prototype sports cars to refine their handling.
Depicted in Lomas's photo is a version of the 992-generation 911 with widened fenders, a raised wing, and reconfigured taillights, none of which have been seen prior on the platform. They bear little if any resemblance to the allegedly leaked images of the 992-generation 911 Turbo, which likely means the photographed vehicle is different from any known 992 variant. This supposed 992 GT3RS features a pair of exhaust pipes that exit in the center, akin to the last 911 GT3, whereas the claimed 992 Turbo images depict a vehicle with exhausts exiting further toward the edges of the rear bumper.
Engines for the 992 GT3 and GT3 RS have been the subject of intense speculation, with multiple publications alleging that the traditionally naturally aspirated model will become turbocharged. A 911 program spokesperson reportedly confirmed at the 992's Australia launch that the upcoming GT3 will use a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six of a spec halfway between that of the last 911 GT3 and the 911 GT3 R race car's engine. This engine will reportedly be linked to either a seven-speed PDK double-clutch transmission or a manual transmission.
Until we hear an official word from Porsch, take this photo with a grain of salt.
