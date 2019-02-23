Hell Yeah: Someone's Stuffing a 707-Horsepower Dodge Hellcat Engine in a Mazda Miata

While they take a while to get to it in their vlogs (we really don't need to see your Harbor Freight run on camera, guys), they finally took the engine from a wrecked 2017 Dodge Challenger Hellcat with some help from their friend Jose in a cool time lapse. Jose is currently rebuilding a burnt Hellcat on his own D.I.Y Gang channel, so he's a good person to pitch in for this. They need to pluck out that golden 707-horsepower, 656 pound-feet Hellcat V-8, plus the Tremec TR-6060 six-speed manual transmission.

Meanwhile, the Miata came with a 1.6-liter engine that made just 116 horsepower from the factory and was paired to a five-speed manual transmission. The Hellcat swap is going to have over six times the horsepower—and that's stock, before they mess with the engine at all.