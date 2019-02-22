Ohio Shop Dropping a 1956 Dodge Pickup Body on a 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Chassis

It used to be that dropping a giant engine in an unexpected place was the height of ingenuity. But human progress is an unstoppable force. These days, we can only marvel at the growing number of chassis swaps that slip the entire driveline from one car under the unchanged body of another. Add to that list this unholy union between a 1956 Dodge pickup truck and a 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 currently taking place at the Church of Cleveland Power and Performance.

If that name rings a bell, it's because the outfit was featured here a few years ago as it performed a similar marriage between the body of a 1969 Dodge Charger and the guts from a 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. But Project Aberration, as the truck build has been christened, is a more personal endeavor, with shop owner Rick Fragnoli sacrificing his personal daily-driven Viper to bring CP&P's next creation to life.

"Sometimes in the case of this company, you gotta do what's best for the company, and we feel like this is gonna be a big project for us," he says in the YouTube video introducing the project. "So we're gonna go ahead and do it."