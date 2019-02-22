Lego Reveals 1967 Ford Mustang GT Fastback 1,470-Piece Customizable Set

Lego has revealed a new set from its "Creator" line modeled after a 1967 Ford Mustang GT fastback, complete with a scaled-down version of its carbureted 390 cubic-inch (6.4-liter) V-8.

This set is comprised of 1,470 pieces and features four elements never before cast by the famous brick company. When assembled, the Mustang stands almost four-inches-high, nearly six-inches-wide, and more than 13-inches-long.