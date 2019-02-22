Police Seize New Holland Tractor Caught Street Racing Against Motorcycles

A farmer in England took the phrase run what you brung to new heights recently when police busted him drag racing his New Holland T6.175 tractor against a group of motorcycles near the small town of Amesbury last week. No word on the outcome of the race, but chances are the unfortunate driver lost in more ways than one that night.

Amesbury Police tweeted out a picture of the blue New Holland tractor with a giant sticker reading "Seized by Police" slapped across the side window. The tweet says the department received multiple reports about a street race between a tractor and several motorcycles on a public road and arrived on scene to stop the show. The motorcyclists escaped, but officers were able to detain the farmer since, you know, he was driving a tractor.