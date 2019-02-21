10 Cars Were Deliberately Vandalized at Last Weekend's Pittsburgh Auto Show

We in the automotive press are a lucky bunch. On the sizable list of perks we're treated to is the privilege of experiencing auto shows on media-only days before everyone else, shielded from some of the more...objectionable characters who show up to public days. Case in point: at least 10 cars were vandalized at last weekend's Pittsburgh Auto Show.

According to a CBS Pittsburgh report, the vandals cut up seats, made dents, chipped paint, damaged infotainment screens, broke gas doors, and slashed a tire. Show officials reportedly suspect that it happened sometime Saturday afternoon.

While the criminals didn't appear to confine themselves to any set category of car or manufacturer, they did appear to have it out for Mitsubishi which found six out of the seven cars at its stand defaced in some way. "It’s really a little bit of everything," said Pittsburgh Automobile Dealers Association CEO John Putzier. "We got damaged upholstery, I just saw a Mercedes with a stalk on the steering wheel pulled off and we had one tire slashed." A number of Buicks, Fords, and Subarus are also said to have been vandalized including a WRX that had a dent put in one of its rear doors.