Check Out This Red Carbon Pagani Huayra You Probably Can't Afford
A car for the theatrically evil.
Are you the comic book arch-villain of a blue-suited superhero looking for a new set of wheels? If so, we just found the perfect car for you. Spotted for sale by Millers Motorcars in Greenwich, Connecticut is this seriously cool, red carbon Pagani Huayra. The woven, already sinister-looking exterior will look as though it's been dipped in the blood of your enemies while the optional Tempesta performance package will let your foes know you mean business.
The red theme extends into the car's cabin as well with the same red carbon being found on the steering wheel and in front of the passenger seat. Bright red leather trim and stitching are scattered across the interior. The Huayra also comes with a seven-piece, red leather luggage set. Perfect for concealing exotic bombs, mystical weapons, the heads of your victims, and other villainous paraphernalia.
In case your Italian hypercar lore is a bit rusty, the Pagani Huayra comes with a 720-horsepower, 6.0-liter, twin-turbo V-12 sourced from Mercedes-AMG. It gets from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 2.8 seconds and tops out at 238 mph. The Dallara co-developed Tempesta pack adds a lighter underbody, front splitter, rear diffuser, different and lighter aluminum wheels, tweaked aerodynamics, tweaked suspension including new four-way adjustable Ohlins, as well as a lighter exhaust system.
Millers Motorcars hasn't publicized the price of this particular car, asking prospective owners to "Call for Price" but we suspect it's one of those things where if price really is a deciding factor, don't even bother picking up the phone.
Then again, you didn't get into the supervillain game to talk to salespeople and pay full retail price for your exotic cars, now did you? If you're truly a worthy owner of a machine this devilish, I'm sure you'll be able to add this car to your collection...one way or another.
H/T: Carscoops
