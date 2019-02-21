Check Out This Red Carbon Pagani Huayra You Probably Can't Afford

Are you the comic book arch-villain of a blue-suited superhero looking for a new set of wheels? If so, we just found the perfect car for you. Spotted for sale by Millers Motorcars in Greenwich, Connecticut is this seriously cool, red carbon Pagani Huayra. The woven, already sinister-looking exterior will look as though it's been dipped in the blood of your enemies while the optional Tempesta performance package will let your foes know you mean business.

The red theme extends into the car's cabin as well with the same red carbon being found on the steering wheel and in front of the passenger seat. Bright red leather trim and stitching are scattered across the interior. The Huayra also comes with a seven-piece, red leather luggage set. Perfect for concealing exotic bombs, mystical weapons, the heads of your victims, and other villainous paraphernalia.