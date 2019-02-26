2019 McLaren 720S Spider First Drive: A Supercar Roadster Worth the Whole Wedding Registry

It wasn’t. A rep for the British supercar company instead led us to a Belize Blue drop-top, V-8 emitting a welcoming rumble as we approached. “This is nice, too. It’s a very ‘look-at-me’ color, but it wears it well,” she said, brushing a finger reverently across the rear haunch of our steed. “It’s got some serious sex appeal.”

For my wife, specifications hold little value, even when they’re category-leading or otherwise exemplary. She’ll nod when you excitedly note the nominal 108-pound weight differential between the 720S Coupe and the Spider, and agree that, yes, it’s definitely smart engineering that allows the heftier Spider to match the coupe’s zero-to-60-mile-per-hour tear of 2.8 seconds. That only one-tenth of a second separates the hardtop from the drop-top in the sprint from 0-to-124 mph isn’t a stat that matters to her. She always politely waits for me to finish extolling the virtues of any car before asking her standard question: “But how does it feel to drive?”

Hopping in and hitting the road in the McLaren 720S Spider

The 720S Spider started off with strong marks right out of the gate; the multi-adjustable seats allowed her a better setup than in the fixed 600LT Spider’s sport seats. “How much more power does this have?” she inquired, inching the shark nose into traffic. 710 ponies, my dear. “If I said ‘Why does it have that much power,’ you’d probably say ‘Why shouldn’t it?’” she (correctly) mused, settling into her seat.

As the road opened up, I invited her to uncork the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 behind our heads. Rashna cautiously put her foot down, the car hesitating for just a breath before delivering a whoosh of acceleration due to “Normal” mode being engaged on the powertrain. I switched it to “Sport,” and told her to mat it. The further her foot sank, the wider her grin grew. “Never mind what I said about the engine. When you hear something has 710 horsepower, you assume that if you floor it, you’re instantly going to lose control, but this is really manageable,” she shouted as the speedo skipped past well the speed limit on the county road.

She drilled the carbon ceramic brakes, reining in the 720S in tidy fashion. “Everything happens immediately,” she said. “You can feel the power waiting to be unleashed, and the throttle is very responsive. When you touch it, you’re gone. But the brakes are super grabby, too.” She noticed the longer pedal travel versus the 600LT, but didn’t mind. “Once you’re down where you want to be, they bite. There’s also a more direct feel from the brakes. You can almost use a single toe to gauge the right pressure. You can’t do that with a regular sports sedan.” (With astute observations like that, the missus is well on her way to putting me out of a job.)

Through winding Arizona highways, Rashna tested the hydraulically-assisted steering, a beloved feature of all McLarens. “The wheel feels heavier at low speeds, but when you’re moving, it gets lighter. It’s easier to manage,” she yelled. “It’s really exhilarating to drive because it constantly keeps you engaged with the road. It makes a lot of the other loaner cars you get seem dull,” she said, naming a few specific marques and models I’ll kindly omit here. Tucking the 720S into a gentle highway curve, her right foot sank further down, and the engine barked through a downshift and yanked us forward. “It doesn’t understeer at all. It feels really planted,” she said, adding that it was confidence-inspiring.