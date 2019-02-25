2019 Nissan Leaf Plus Review: The Big Battery Leaf Is a Better Electric Car

The 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus, By the Numbers Base Price : Not announced yet

: 23.6 cubic feet with rear seats up | 30 cubes with seats down Quick Take: With a bigger battery, the Leaf Plus scratches the range itch and finally becomes a compelling package. Range Gains for the Nissan Leaf The all-electric Nissan Leaf has been dogged by a lack of range pretty much since its launch in 2010. Seventy-three to 107 miles didn't cut everyone's mustard, and Nissan responded by increasing the second-gen Leaf's standard battery size to 40 kWh, good for a 150-mile range. But even that number doesn't stand out anymore in an age where 200 miles has become something of a benchmark for real-world usability. Time for another upgrade: The 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus. The Nissan Leaf Plus packs a larger, more energy-dense 62-kWh battery and an EPA-estimated range of 226 miles. It also gains a more powerful electric motor and more standard content over the regular 40-kWh Leaf, along with a slightly higher and still unannounced price tag. So to find out if the new model delivers enough bang for the increased buck, we spent a day humming around not-so-sunny San Diego in a cream-of-the-crop 2019 Nissan Leaf SL Plus.

Leaf Plus Design Is Just Fine The Leaf's modern design is relatively modest for an electric vehicle these days; Nissan doesn't adhere to the trend of filling in the Leaf's "grille" the way many automakers do with the battery set. The grille's inclusion also gives Nissan space to distinguish the Leaf Plus with subtle blue accents up front, which pretty much the only visual difference from the smaller-battery model. It's a big improvement from the alien-looking first generation, even if the conservative tack does limit its appeal as a eco-status symbol—though buyers looking to make a statement usually end up with a Tesla regardless. The Leaf Plus's interior is on the vanilla side, but an upscale, single-origin vanilla. Nissan moved as many functions as possible to the enlarged 8-inch infotainment screen with a critical handful preserved in button form: seat heaters, HVAC, and volume control. Every Leaf Plus comes standard with Apple CarPlay. The center console is topped with an unintuitive, pseudo-joystick drive selector displaying its current mode with amber LEDs that are a too dim to see in direct sunlight. Located close by are the Eco button and E-Pedal selector. It's all sharp for an economy car, a little less so from a premium standpoint.

2019 Nissan Leaf Plus: The Drive Behind the wheel, Eco mode softens throttle response to double as the drivetrain's de facto Comfort mode. Acceleration is soft but insistent, able to provide a modicum of fun yet gentle enough to trick any passenger into thinking you're a responsible driver. Despite the name, it doesn't add all that much range. Switching to Eco mode in our test car, we saw a projected mileage boost in the low teens, though a photo from Nissan suggests about 260 miles could be possible on a full charge if driven carefully. Depending on the speed limit, that could get you between three and four hours of highway driving.

Such trips will soar by with the aid of Nissan's semi-automated ProPilot assist. Testing of ProPilot confirms it'll keep the car situated in its lane, and it'll even brake automatically to maintain safe following distances if you're cut off by someone about to miss their exit. ProPilot isn't self-driving, isn't autonomy, and isn't perfect. It couldn't make heads or tails of a winding canyon road, and shouldn't be trusted to handle them on its own. Still, the comparable Chevrolet Bolt offers no such system, and it's the closest thing to Tesla's Autopilot that you'll find on a mass-market electric vehicle.

Thankfully, you'll enjoy taking control of the Nissan Leaf Plus. It's only by turning off Eco mode that you get the motor's full 214 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque, which can pull the Leaf Plus from a standstill to 60 mph in about seven seconds. Those numbers don't sound like much, but you'd struggle to find a car that makes better use of similar power—and once it's moving, the Leaf Plus breezes past highway slowpokes with an instant, sports car-like exuberance. In the same way a good brake pedal gives predictable deceleration, with an obvious relationship between how much you press the pedal and how hard you stop, the throttle in the Leaf Plus gives perfect control over acceleration. More important is how Nissan erased the line between traditional friction braking and battery-filling regenerative braking. The transition between the two is unidentifiable with or without the E-Pedal active—which one of the Leaf's best tricks.

