Race Driver Charged With Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment of Ex-Girlfriend

Davey Hamilton Jr. is currently facing multiple charges after luring his ex-girlfriend out of state by concealing his identity and subsequently offering her a job before matters became increasingly violent, the IndyStar reports.

Twenty-one-year-old Hamilton Jr. is a frequent USAC entrant and three-time Indy Lights starter whose father, Davey Sr., was a successful IndyCar talent.

Reports claim that Hamilton Jr. pretended to be the owner of a vodka company, then extending a job offer to his ex-girlfriend to become a brand ambassador. The Indiana man flew her to Florida while also arranging a chauffeur to pick her up from the airport. She then went to her hotel room where she was told by Hamilton Jr. via text to "get ready," and soon got in her shower.