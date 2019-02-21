Netflix Docuseries 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' Coming to Your Screen March 8
Some of the crew that made the stellar "Senna" docudrama had a hand in its production, meaning it should be darn good.
Formula 1 announced on Wednesday that an original docuseries about the 2018 F1 season, titled "Formula 1: Drive to Survive," will launch on streaming platform Netflix on March 8.
The series will delve into the personal, behind-the-scenes lives of personnel across the sport, from drivers to team officials. Their individual experiences will be used to heighten the season's countless dramatic moments, which ranged from the joyous to the devastating (spoilers).
Academy Award-winning James Gay-Rees served as Drive to Survive's executive producer. He is known to film and music buffs for his work on "Amy," the 2015 documentary about the life and death of musician Amy Winehouse. F1 fans know him best for the well-received docudrama Senna, which cataloged the mythos and impact of renowned Brazilian F1 driver Ayrton Senna.
"As we move into a new generation of Formula 1 we are thrilled to announce our new docuseries 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive,'" stated F1's media rights director, Ian Holmes. "This truly unique series embodies the sport and helps us to showcase and unearth the untold stories on and off the track."
Holmes is confident that Drive to Survive's availability on the popular Netflix platform will cultivate additional interest in the sport. Its auspicious March 8 release falls a week before the Australian Grand Prix weekend, which runs from March 14 through 16, and could reel in potential fans hooked by the docuseries.
"Partnering with Netflix to create an original series puts us at the forefront of becoming a media and entertainment brand and attracting new fans to the sport," he added.
Winter testing for the 2019 Formula 1 season is underway in Barcelona, at Circuit de Catalunya, site of the Spanish Grand Prix. The season will begin in earnest in just over three weeks' time.
