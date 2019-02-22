Absolutely Everything You Need to Know About the 2019 Formula 1 Season

With its Ferrari power unit, Haas demonstrated with stellar pace in early 2018 that it's a team worth taking seriously. Clearly, it's new title sponsor considers it capable of taking on—and beating—the mighty energy drink and sporting empire that is Red Bull.

Seemingly by virtue of its relative newness to the F1 grid, American upstart Haas managed to dodge media attention for most of the offseason. Little technical information has percolated out from the now energy drink-sponsored team , which has rebranded itself Rich Energy Haas. Technical analyses post-reveal have suggested that the VF-19 may retain some of its predecessor's outwash capabilities with specially-designed wheels , meant to channel air through their rim instead of the hubs.

To go with the updated engine, Ferrari has reportedly pursued an ultra-efficient cooling system in a bid to narrow its side pods, reducing drag. Not only will the new SF90 car be narrow, it'll also reportedly be longer, the wheelbase again extending to improve rear-end packaging and weight distribution. In the rear, hydraulically-controlled rear suspension will allow Ferrari to raise the rear end at low speeds to boost downforce, but hunker it back down at higher speeds to cut drag. 3-D printed parts will reportedly make up some of the SF90's crash structure , though for what benefit is not yet certain. Its Red Bull-like matte finish was confirmed by Ferrari to be lighter than a traditional paint finish, and should allow more favorable placement of ballast.

Ferrari will reportedly change its pistons' construction to steel, adding an extra kilogram of weight, but this should help them withstand seven whole race weekends. Likewise, the added durability will make the pistons more resistant to knock, or detonation, helping the team run leaner, more fuel-efficient engine mappings. Autobild reports that these engine mappings will improve drivability, making exits from slow corners easier, and that updated fuel and oil from the Scuderia's petrochemical sponsor Shell will free up more horsepower potential.

Despite the reported decrease in funding, Ferrari's development kept pace with Mercedes's for much of 2018, and their respective engines have reached near parity. It's not enough to match one's rival in F1, and Ferrari has reportedly turned to additive manufacturing (or 3-D printing) to create more complex—and presumably effective—cylinder heads and exhaust systems.

In January, Scuderia Ferrari hired its fourth team principal in five years, replacing Maurizio Arrivabene for technical director Mattia Binotto amidst allegations that Arrivabene presided over a toxic work environment . Binotto will reportedly have a larger budget at his disposal for 2019 after funding allegedly dipped for the 2018 season.

Even teams that don't have a dog in the frontrunners' fight, like Racing Point (formerly Force India), aren't sure what to make of the 2019 rules. Racing Point technical director Andy Green has stated that the expected improvement when one car follows another will be " relatively small ," and admits that the rule change has hurt his team too. Teams seem certain that the racing won't improve much over 2018, but 2018 has a lot of great racing , so we wouldn't mind more of that.

Whether these changes will actually achieve the desired result of better racing is the subject of debate. Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner isn't pleased with the ruleset, calling its implementation a costly "mistake." Another Red Bull official has complained that adapting to the rules cost the team $17 million , and insinuated that the rules were influenced by reigning champion Mercedes-AMG. But Mercedes's Toto Wolff is also on record doubting the 2019 aero regulations' ability to improve the racing.

Put simply, the 2019 regulations are meant to reduce downforce losses when following another car, making close racing easier. Once a driver has reeled in his opponent, augmented DRS should make passing easier at almost every track.

Commercial rights holder Liberty Media has asked that all teams try to design and operate cars that meet these requirements on a "soft" budget cap of $150 million , a guideline that will run through 2020, before being codified for 2021. There are no known penalties for violating the limit this year or next, though it is expected that larger factory teams will have difficulty limboing under 2021's bar.

In the back of the car, rear wings have been made higher, wider, and deeper. Endplates will feature vertical rain lights, but no topside slots to reduce drag. The Drag Reduction System (DRS) opening has been expanded from 65 to 85 millimeters, making DRS more powerful than ever before. DRS zones will be adjusted once the FIA understands how effective its overtaking aid has become.

As for the driver themselves, their minimum weight plus their seat has been increased to 80 kilograms (176 pounds), and drivers that come in under this figure will have ballast applied to their cars, so Kimi can finally quit smoking. Maximum fuel load has been boosted from 105 to 110 kilos (243 lbs) in the hopes that teams will run their engines at maximum power for more of the race.

The blown front axle, another generator of aero outwash, has been axed, along with complex brake ducts, which are simplified in 2019. Further back, barge boards on the leading edge of the car's floor have been reduced in stature to increase space for sponsorship display. The driver's mirrors have been repositioned in the name of visibility, though some teams have found that the mirrors' mounts can be used to redirect airflow.

The 2019-spec Pirelli tires will have a thinner tread , and are expected to generate peak grip at higher temperatures, and better resist blistering. Tires will no longer be saddled with the byzantine naming system—Super Soft, Hyper Soft, I Can't Believe It's Not Soft. There will still be a full range of track-specific compounds, but it'll apply only three labels to dry-weather tires : Soft, Medium, and Hard. These will change at each race; one weekend's Hard could be another weekend's Soft, etc. Wet and Intermediate tires will remain available as needed, for a maximum of five available tire compounds per weekend.

Let's start with the front of the car. The front wings are wider, now equal to the two-meter width of the car. There are fewer aerodynamic elements, and secondary structures meant to generate drag-reducing outwash—or the outward redirection of air around the front wheels—are gone. Despite this simplification, the new front wings are reportedly expected to make approximately the same amount of downforce as their predecessors.

With the first winter testing in Spain under our belt, we've put together this comprehensive preview of the most important offseason stories, the ones that will set the dramatic stage for 2019. First, let's look at the big challenge that every team much face: the new technical regulations.

As soon as the cameras go dark in Abu Dhabi, the kettles switch on in Woking, Enstone, and Milton Keynes, home to McLaren F1, Renault Sport F1, and Red Bull Racing, respectively. In Maranello, Ferrari-branded espresso machines hum to life, and won't shut off until March. These machines brew drinks not meant for break time, but for crunch time: This is development season.

Say goodbye to the Sauber name. For the 2019 season, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles-owned Alfa Romeo has full billing. This Italian automaker has a long (if sparse) history with F1 and pre-F1 Grand Prix racing, and once counted a young Scuderia Ferrari among its customers. Today, the relationship has flipped, and Alfa Romeo will use Ferrari engines. As Sauber, Alfa Romeo Racing recovered an unprecedented level of performance in 2018, scoring more points than it had in its previous four years combined. Even development king Force India was wowed by the team's blistering rate of development, which managed to reduce its gap to the front-running teams by almost twice what the next-closest team managed. Despite its meteoric rise in 2018, Sauber made an early switch to an aggressive 2019 development plan, which used leading teams like Mercedes and Ferrari as benchmarks to beat. To break into the leading class of teams, Gazzetta reports, Alfa Romeo's ex-Ferrari designer Simone Resta has loaded this year's Alfa with radical innovations, which could either help the team find speed in places other teams haven't looked, or result in a disaster of a car. Returning driver Kimi Räikkönen, who started his F1 career with Sauber, is optimistic that the more likely of these two possibilities is the former. "They have all the tools, they have a great wind tunnel and they have everything to build a great car," Räikkönen told Motorsport. "We have a Ferrari engine, so we know what we are going to get. I don't see any reason why we cannot do a good job out of it. We will see next year." Scuderia Toro Rosso-Honda

Scuderia Toro Rosso-Honda STR14

Red Bull Racing RB15

Renault R.S.18 with R.S.19 wings

McLaren MCL34

Mercedes-AMG W10

Mercedes-AMG has entered the 2019 season full of skepticism. Team principal Toto Wolff has expressed doubts similar to those of RBR's Christian Horner as to whether these simplified, broadened wings will improve the racing spectacle. "So the aim was to take away a little bit of the aero. Direct the airflow not around the car—so you create a big hole behind your car, and that's bad—but over the car," Wolff stated at a sponsor's event, reports Race Fans. "But they fight 2,000 aerodynamicists in all the teams and I think we have found solutions that we can get the air again around the car. It's not going to change an awful lot." Mercedes's faith in itself is at a low too, Wolff anticipating that even dead-last finisher Williams could bounce back by finding a loophole in the rules, as Mercedes's predecessor Brawn GP did in 2009. "It is almost like 2009 where Brawn identified the double diffuser. I think there could be teams that have found loopholes, which others didn't spot, that could make the difference," Wolff told Motorsport. "So we are taking everybody serious: whether it is Ferrari finishing second this year or Williams finishing 10th. All of them could come with a car that can outperform us. We are respecting all these teams and the effort they put into it and all of them are being seen as competitors." Fans who have watched Mercedes repeat this pessimistic mantra despite collecting the last five championships straight will likely take the team's projections for the season with a spoonful of salt. Analysts also aren't buying Mercedes's outward pessimism, with Motorsport Italy pointing out that 2019's rules favor the long-wheelbase, low-rake design that Mercedes pioneered over the last two years. Indeed, Wolff reportedly admitted at the aforementioned sponsors' event that the W10's aero development has progressed smoothly. The updated engine, however, is said to have fallen short of the team's ambitions. "We've had a little bit of a setback on the engine side where we believed the new concept would deliver a little bit more," said Wolff according to Race Fans. "But these guys are very ambitious like all of us and so I'm optimistic." Like the Scuderia's engine program, Mercedes has reportedly overhauled the engine's construction using new materials and production techniques. Its pistons are reportedly 3-D printed from a new alloy, and are housed inside a lighter, but stiffer V-6 architecture. Improved MGU-H, MGU-K, and combustion efficiency will reportedly let Mercedes steamroll the 1,000 horsepower benchmark, but again, Mercedes reportedly is worried that its improvements won't be enough to reattain supremacy over Ferrari. Williams Racing

Williams Racing FW42

Williams went from seemingly finding its stride again in 2014 to its lowest championship finish in the team's history in 2018, tenth. Employees recent and current paint a picture of a team resting on its laurels, one outdated and inefficient, blundering its way to its bottom of the 2018 WCC. Paddy Lowe, who oversaw development of Williams's active suspension in the early 1990s, has returned to Williams after two decades spent at McLaren, and a few years at Mercedes. He is now chief technical officer and a shareholder, and on first returning to the team, Lowe had to challenge a belief within Williams that its problems were small, a belief that "there are just two or three things to fix and than everything will be OK, and we'll be winning races". "It is a mindset that I think has been in Williams for a very long time," Lowe told Autosport. "The mindset we need is to say, 'everything is available to be challenged and everything has to be done better every year,' otherwise you're being left behind by a very strong set of competitors." Recently departed head of vehicle performance Rob Smedley added to Lowe's comments, suggesting that Williams should "attack all areas" in need of improvement. These allegedly encompass a technical department that Lowe admitted was "making up the numbers," along with all supporting departments. "There are areas that need modernization, there are areas that need change and there are areas you should recognize that are strong compared to other Formula 1 teams but are not supported in other ways," Smedley told Autosport. Smedley praised Claire Williams's leadership, and advised that she or her peers come up with a plan to address the team's problems. Lowe has stated that internal changes have already been made, changes which are already having a positive effect within the team, even if the results aren't yet visible on track. "I can only tell you we're going to get better and that's not in terms even of results. The engineering is already getting better and that's directionally correct," Lowe continued. He also told Speedweek that the team "will be better," and has "already completed the turnaround." First on Williams's agenda for its comeback should be improving on its 2018 championship result, even if that means a less distant tenth-place finish. Despite a cessation of Stroll family support with Lance's move to Racing Point, and the loss of Martini as a title sponsor, Williams isn't without financial support in 2019. Claire Williams has reportedly confirmed that the team's budget will remain the same this year, and because the team has determined what was wrong with the FW41, the FW42 surely can't perform any more poorly (assuming it's assembled on time for Monday's test session). Racing Point Force India F1

Racing Point F1 VJM11 with 2019-style front wing and livery